Docs: Puyallup standoff suspect shot at police with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds

The man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order and forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, leading to an hours-long standoff, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident.

37-year-old Muelu Salanoa was arrested on Jan. 24 at an apartment complex in Puyallup. According to court documents, he had multiple no-contact orders filed against him by his ex-girlfriend. He entered her home and refused to leave when police arrived.

This led to an hours-long standoff. Court documents say Salanoa fired multiple times at officers, using a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds. He fired through the closed apartment door, hitting two Puyallup police officers. The two offers had minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the standoff, Salanoa allegedly shot down a SWAT drone that was used to get a clear view into the apartment, according to court documents.

It appears Salanoa was injured sometime during the standoff. Police believe he may have been shot in the hand.

Salanoa surrendered after nearly six hours and was arrested.

Salanoa pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary, felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of a court order.