Docs: Man entered Snohomish Co. Courthouse with multiple guns to get custody of his daughter

Bail has been set at $1 million for the man who entered the Snohomish County Courthouse on Monday with multiple firearms, causing an hours-long lockdown and standoff with police.

According to court documents, 32-year-old David Hsu entered the courthouse and demanded to speak with judges and the sheriff.

It was later discovered that his intent was to speak with judges and the sheriff regarding custody of his daughter and his right to carry firearms-- which he lost when his ex-wife filed a restraining order against him.

Responding officers were worried "David posed an imminent danger to innocent members of the community inside the courthouse as well as court staff" because of his stated anger about the protection order against him, his custody situation and the restriction of his firearm rights, according to court documents.

Officers were prepared to use deadly force against Hsu because he said he would "defend" himself if officers advanced on him, according to court documents.

Eventually, negotiators and a public defender were able to talk with Hsu and get him to surrender peacefully. In all, more than 80 police units responded to the courthouse, along with SWAT and FBI.

Court documents said he had six firearms, over 300 rounds of rifle and pistol ammunition, a ballistic armor vest, numerous journals and "rambling handwritten notations," at least six knives, a hatchet and a pair of brass knuckles.

"When asked why he had brought all the guns into the Courthouse, David stated that he had been trying to get what he wanted accomplished on his child custody issues but had not been successful. He stated that a lawyer was too expensive and stated that he wanted to get people's attention and make them listen to him," court documents said.

Hsu was booked for intimidating a judge, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, disorderly conduct and entering where weapons are prohibited.

He had his first court appearance on Tuesday, where he was mostly stoic, until he learned his guns may be destroyed.

Bail was set at $1 million.