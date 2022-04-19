Docs: Man charged with attempted rape, terrorized a minor walking her dog in North Seattle

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a man with second-degree attempted rape after terrorizing a minor who was walking her dog in North Seattle, according to court documents.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Joseph Randall Seago is charged with second-degree attempted rape and was booked into King County Jail. Given the random act of sexual violence and the defendant’s history of child sexual abuse, a judge set bail at $750,000.

According to the charging documents, on April 13, the minor victim was enjoying her spring break and walking her dog during the day. Seago terrorized and sexually assaulted the victim who was fortunate enough to break free and run towards a Samaritan who was able to call 911.

Seattle Police arrived on-scene just as Seago was approaching the victim for a second time. According to police, Seago made numerous comments describing his intentions saying, "I grabbed her and tried to take her shirt off and she screamed," and "I am not a fan of consent."

This is the first charged case for Seago in King County. Seago was also convicted twice in Colorado for trying to lure a child on the internet in 2012, and for assault in the third degree in 2015.

