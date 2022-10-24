Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior

A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.

Pickett's family told FOX 13 that Lefall was an old friend and that he had been harassing the family for a while.

Court documents said moments before the gunfire, Pickett’s wife was outside the business in her car when she saw Lefall reach for the store’s door. The documents stated she was, "asked about anyone who would have harmed D’Vonne, she identified Ashton Lefall as someone who had repeatedly threatened D’Vonne and his family members, including her."

Lefall is also facing assault and robbery charges, according to the prosecutor's office.

According to the prosecutor's office, Lefall was linked to three shootings, including two in one day, that happened two days before the deadly shooting of Pickett.

Lefall was linked to:

11:44 a.m. on Oct. 17: A store employee was shot during an attempted robbery of a business on Rainier Avenue South. The man was shot in the chest. Court documents say Lefall was seen on surveillance footage using the victim's stolen debit card to take out cash from an ATM

9:40 p.m. on Oct. 17: A shooting on Aurora Avenue near Queen, where the suspect drove next to a car and fired into it, hitting the driver in the leg.

4:33 p.m. on Oct. 18: A drive-by shooting near Rainier Ave. S. and 68th Ave. S. The victim had her three children-- 12 years old, 4 years old and 9 months old, in the vehicle with her at the time of the shooting. The woman was not hit by a bullet but was injured from the shards of broken glass from her window that Lefall allegedly shot through.

Seattle Police are still investigating these shootings, and are working to determine if Lefall could allegedly be connected to additional incidents.

According to court documents, Lefall has three prior felony convictions in King County and therefore is prohibited from having a gun.

Lefall is expected to appear in court on Nov. 7.