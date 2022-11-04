Docs: Man accused of DUI allegedly caused 4-car crash that killed 1

article

A man accused of driving under the influence in North Seattle allegedly caused a four-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a passenger, according to court documents.

Through a translator at the hospital, the 45-year-old suspect told police that he was attempting to commit suicide by driving off 130th St. near Shoreline down onto I-5 below.

Washington State Patrol says when the suspect went off road and down onto I-5 in the early morning of Nov. 3, he landed on the front end of one vehicle before hitting another and rolling over. The second vehicle he hit also rolled over and hit yet another vehicle in the process.

One person was partially ejected and ended up underneath their vehicle.

A 29-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died.

The man was arrested for DUI, reckless driving and vehicular assault. It's unclear if he will face additional charges following the death of the 29-year-old woman.

King County Prosecutors are also pushing for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges.

A judge agreed to set bail at $2 million for the suspect.