Docs: Fire that destroyed 8 Sumner businesses was arson; suspect wanted police to 'do their jobs'

A woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire that destroyed eight businesses in historic downtown Sumner last month.

Crews responded to a block of businesses on Main Street around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 as a massive fire was burning. The fire took about five hours to be completely put out, and in the aftermath, eight businesses were impacted. Whispering Hills Market, Stuck Junction Saloon, and The Attic, have been declared a total loss.

A day after the fire, several businesses shared surveillance footage with police that showed people around the area at the time of the fire. A woman in her 20s was recognizable from several recent interactions with police.

She was booked into the Pierce County Jail on unrelated warrants and during her questioning, police say she admitted to setting the fire on purpose in order to have police and fire crews "do their jobs."

Police established probable cause to refer her case to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office for arson charges.

The woman remains in custody on the unrelated warrant and prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision soon.