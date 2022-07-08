Docs: Gang-related shooting claims the life of 14-year-old, who had no affiliation

Two 17-year-old boys were charged on Friday for allegedly killing a 14-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting in Tacoma.

The suspects, Christopher Felizardo and Jeremiah Averitt, were both charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

After interviewing witnesses and victims who survived the shooting, detectives believed that the shooting was a result of gang violence.

Felizardo and Averitt are accused of opening fire at a car with six teens inside, near Ezell's Fried Chicken on MLK Way on July 6.

According to court documents, the six teens took the car to the convenience store. As they were pulling up to the parking lot, they noticed a white sedan with tinted windows exiting the lot. One of the victims told investigators that someone recognized the people in the sedan as Felizardo and Averitt.

One of the victims inside the car that was shot at and Averitt were members of different factions of the Crips gang, and the two had been feuding because of rival gang membership, according to court documents.

According to court documents, one of the teens flashed a gang sign at Averitt before going into the store. When he came out, the two suspects then got out of their car and started firing at the victims' car, according to court documents.

Court documents say the six teens drove off and headed to a home on S. Ainsworth Avenue after they were shot at. 14-year-old Iyana Ussery was hit and died from her injuries outside the home.

There is no evidence indicating that Iyana or the four victims in the car are associated with any gangs.

After the shooting, Iyana's mother told authorities that she believed Felizardo and Averitt shot her daughter. She said she had seen both of them carrying firearms in her neighborhood recently and before her daughter left to get snacks, she told her to be careful, because she had seen the two boys shooting guns in the area, she told police.

All the victims who were interviewed by police had different recollections of specifics of the incident, however, they were all able to identify the shooters as Felizardo and Averitt.

A day after the shooting, police and a SWAT team arrested Felizardo. Later that day, Averitt turned himself in to police with his attorney.

Both Felizardo and Averitt are being held on $1 million bail. They are being charged as adults and have pleaded not guilty.