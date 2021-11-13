DOC looking for escaped inmate near Rochester

article

Department of Corrections officers are looking for a man who escaped from Cedar Creek Corrections Center early Saturday morning.

Officials discovered 32-year-old Garrett Stephen Young was missing during routine checks at 3 a.m. They say Young was being temporarily housed in a gym as part of ongoing COVID safety protocols; Young is believed to have dug under a fence by the gym.

DOC has sent out an inmate recovery team from Cedar Creek and Stafford Creek corrections centers, and have been joined by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.

Young is serving time for first-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and attempting to elude. He was last seen wearing tan khakis, a red sweatshirt and tan jacket. Authorities describe Young as 6’3" and 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Young’s location is urged to not approach him, and call 911 or the Cedar Creek Corrections Center at (360) 359-4100.

