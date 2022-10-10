Expand / Collapse search

Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle police are searching for U-District prowler

The Seattle Police Department are asking the public's help to identify a man after he entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident.

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. 

At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home. 

Surveillance video captured images of the man and police were able to identify a person of interest. 

After searching the area, police could not locate him. 

Anyone with information that may lead to identifying the man is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's tip line at 206-233-5000.