Do you recognize her? Bellevue police looking to ID woman pulled from Lake Washington

Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was pulled from Lake Washington earlier this month.

On Jan. 7, the body of a woman was pulled from Lake Washington, near Meydenbauer Bay.

She was wearing a pair of Eddie Bauer jeans and an Eddie Bauer teal turtleneck. A pair of black Eddie Bauer boots, a black jacket, a teal beanie and a gold key with "do not duplicate" engraved on it where found at a park nearby and are also believed to belong to the victim.

Police say she is a white woman in her mid 40s to mid 50s. She has brown and gray hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'4" and weighs about 137 pounds.

If you have any information on who she may be, contact the Bellevue Tip Line at BPDTips@bellevuewa.gov or by calling 425-452-7853.

