Dive team recovers bodies of 2 brothers missing on Snohomish County lake since January

The Snohomish County sheriff's dive team and marine unit on Thursday recovered the bodies of two men who were last seen at Lake Howard.

A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. on Jan. 29 to report that two brothers, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old, were missing after going out on a canoe.

Soon after, search and rescue crews located the brothers' canoe.

"The Sheriff’s Office dive team and marine unit, with assistance from the US Coast Guard, searched Lake Howard for nine days and were unable to locate the victims," authorities said in a news release.

The victims' bodies were recovered on Feb. 24 and taken to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office where the cause maadanner of death will be determined.

