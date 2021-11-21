Disposal site opened for Whatcom County flood debris

article

A disposal site has been set up for Whatcom County residents to bring debris left over from last week's flooding.

The flooding displaced families, destroyed property and claimed the life of a man who was swept away by the floodwaters. The water levels have receded, and on Monday, officials will conduct detailed inspections of areas hit the hardest by the ‘November Floods,' as the county refers to them.

In the meantime, homeowners affected by flooding can bring their debris to the disposal site, located at 3010 Halverstick Road.

Whatcom County Sheriff's Office asks homeowners to keep hazardous waste—yard chemicals, car fluids, cleaners and others—separate from the other debris. Staff will be on site to help people put waste in the right piles.

The site will be open every day, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., until further notice.

RELATED: Whatcom Co. community comes together to help in flood damage cleanup

READ MORE: Officials to begin assessing damage of Whatcom County flooding on Monday

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: