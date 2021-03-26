Disposable face masks, gloves polluting Puget Sound streets and shores

Disposable facemasks and gloves may be protecting us from COVID-19 but improperly disposed PPE is flooding landfills, sewage systems, and oceans.

"It’s really everywhere in the state, in our alleyways, on the streets, it’s in freshwater as well as the beaches," said James Roubal with WA Coastsavers.

Roubal said it’s easy for marine wildlife to mistaken PPE for food and ingest it. Disposable facemasks also pose a danger to animals on land.

"It can cause a lot of entanglements. I’ve seen horrible pictures of birds being wrapped by strings that we put around our ears," said Roubal.

PPE is also littering Puget Sound. In September, volunteers with Puget Soundkeeper participated in an international coastal cleanup and found 163 disposable facemasks and gloves near our waterways, making it the 12th most common pollutant.

Just last week, cleanup crews with the Department of Ecology collected facemasks near I-5. The department says disposable facemasks are not recyclable and to properly dispose used PPE, just throw it in the trash. For extra precaution, used PPE can be bagged separately before being thrown out.

