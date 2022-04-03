Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
13
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast, South Washington Coast
High Wind Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until TUE 8:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PDT, Olympics
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Mason County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM PDT, Franklin County
High Surf Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
High Surf Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, South Washington Coast

Disney hand sanitizers recalled due to Benzene and Methanol presence

By Haley Chi-Sing
Published 
Recalls
FOX Business

What is benzene?

Here is a look at what benzene is, where it's found and how it can affect those who are exposed.

Best Brands Consumer Products is voluntarily recalling two lots of Disney-brand hand sanitizers, citing the presence of benzene and methanol. The Mickey Mouse and Mandalorian-edition hand sanitizers were produced by a third-party manufacturer. 

Food and Drug Administration testing found benzene, a human carcinogen, in the Mandalorian hand sanitizer and methanol in the Mickey sanitizer. Best Brands was notified of the testing results in late February and followed up with their own investigation.

Both lots were produced in April and May 2020 but were later removed from sale in April 2021 due to "unrelated commercial reasons." 

a885fe65-Capture2
3a9c390a-Capture3.jpg

Benzene exposure via inhalation, orally, or skin could result in life-threatening cancers and/or blood disorders. Likewise, methanol exposure can result in "nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, blindness, damage to the central nervous system, or death," according to the FDA.  

Best Brands has yet to receive any complaints or reports of adverse effects from any Disney-themed products. They have already advised consumers to discard items from lot 20E21 with an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2022 of the Mandalorian sanitizer and the Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer from lot 20D21, with a June, 30, 2022 expiration date.  

Customers have been advised to report any concerns or issues to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program

Read more from FOX Business