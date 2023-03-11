Disappearing parasites in Puget Sound, a bigger concern than you may think

article

An alarming number of parasites have been disappearing from Puget Sound for decades.

While that may sound like good news, the reality is – parasites are crucial to eco-systems.

For years, people have assumed that a warmer planet would lead to more parasites and disease. A groundbreaking study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences is challenging that idea.

Dr. Chelsea Wood, a University of Washington parasite ecologist – and author of the study, tells FOX 13 that the decline of parasites in our region appears to mirror some of the most endangered species of our time.

"There is an invisible bio-diversity crisis happening," she said. "We have the first hints of it in Puget Sound, and what we saw is that parasite with the most complex life cycles are nose diving."

Parasites get a bad rap, according to Dr. Wood. While most of us think of gross parasites that affect people, or pets, the reality is there are millions of types of parasites in the world. Only a handful of those parasites can be harmful to humans.

However, those parasites play an invisible role in predator-prey relationships. Without parasites, the food chain is at-risk of changing.

Since no one has been doing this type of research, Dr. Wood and her team had to start from scratch. She told FOX 13 that the techniques were simple, but the process was wildly time consuming.

Over the course of 2+ years, specimens from the UW fish collection at the Burke Museum were removed and dissected. The fish, essentially ‘parasite time capsules,’ allowed Wood and her team to look at 140 years of parasitological data.

A jar of fluid-preserved fish specimens from the UW Fish Collection at the Burke Museum. These fish were collected in Hood Canal in 1991. Credit: Katherine Maslenikov/UW Burke Museum

"We were really shocked that instead of increases of parasites over time, what we found were overwhelming declines."

The study cannot definitively say that climate change is the cause of the drop; however, it is the most likely theory now. Scientists know that warming waters can shuffle food webs, in the case of this study: Puget Sound’s most complex parasites that rely on three or more hosts are dropping most rapidly – a roughly 11-percent decline decade-to-decade, which seemed to coincide with rising sea surface temperatures.

Dr. Wood hopes that others will follow her team’s lead and duplicate this work around the globe. She said that there are billions of specimens around the world sitting in museums that can be used for similar studies.

That could shed additional light on the problems uncovered in this study, it could also begin a conversation about parasites – and the help the offer life on our planet.

"Out in nature there are hundreds of thousands of parasite species that are doing really important things for eco-systems," said Dr. Wood.