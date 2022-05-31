Dino expedition: WSDOT works to reunite lost stuffed animal with family

This dinosaur story looks to have a happy ending – the Washington State Department of Transportation is looking to reunite a stuffed animal with its family.

WSDOT tweeted a photo of the toy, a stuffed triceratops, which was found by someone on the side of eastbound I-90, just past Snoqualmie Pass on Friday. All of Memorial Day weekend passed, and the agency said they are going to "do some good and make magic happen."

Another Twitter user reached out to WSDOT, saying a woman in Bellingham posted on Facebook looking for the animal.

Just an hour later, the agency announced they found the family and are setting up a reunion.

"Sometimes, social media, you redeem yourself," WSDOT tweeted.

According to them, the stuffed animal’s owner is a young boy named Kameron. His mom messaged WSDOT on Facebook saying Kameron lost his dino on I-90 over the weekend and has been heartbroken since.

WSDOT says they are working on a reunion "ASAP."