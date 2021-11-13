Diesel spill near Ballard Locks prompts emergency response

article

A diesel spill near Seattle's Ballard Locks led to officials setting up a safety zone and calling in emergency responders.

The State Department of Ecology says a 65-foot recreational boat was overfilled with diesel, which spilled out of a vent and went into Salmon Bay. According to the Coast Guard, a safety zone was set up and then quickly disbanded.

A bird was found coated in oil, and workers quickly took it to a wildlife refuge.

Salvage crews are working with the Coast Guard, Department of Ecology and Seattle Fire Department to clean up. A containment boom has been deployed into the water to soak up the diesel, and it is unknown how much diesel spilled into the bay.

