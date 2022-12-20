‘Die hard’ Kansas City Chiefs fan arrested for armed bank robbery in Oklahoma

article

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan has been arrested for armed bank robbery.

The man, Xavier Michael Babudar, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. local time on Dec. 16 for armed robbery according to Tulsa County Jail records.

According to his social media accounts, where he goes by ChiefsAholic, he wears a Kansas City wolf costume at various sporting events.

"Rabid DIE HARD Chiefs Fan! Representing The Loyal WolfPack," his Twitter account says.

The booking records also indicated he was wearing a mask while committing the robbery, but officials confirmed he was not wearing a "costume type mask."

Bond for Babudar is set at $200,000.

Bixby Police told FOX Television Stations the incident happened at approximately 9:35 a.m. Friday when police responded to an armed robbery in progress at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union.

An eyewitness inside the bank at the time of the robbery called Bixby Police and informed them of the description of the suspect and the direction that the suspect had fled.

Kansas City Chiefs fan in stands wearing wolf costume during game vs Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. (Credit: Simon Bruty (Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Within moments multiple officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood where the suspect, now known as Babudar, was captured attempting to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash.

There were no physical injuries to bank employees or witnesses.

RELATED: Watch: Dramatic video shows police interrupting robbery-in-progress

Chief of Police Todd Blish stated, "The quick and decisive action of the witness permitted Bixby Police officers to respond in less than two minutes and have the suspect in custody within six minutes. We are so very appreciative of the witness, the bank employees, and the officers that responded to capture this person. I am especially proud of our officers who were able to respond quickly and set up a perimeter and make the arrest."

Bixby Police will be coordinating its investigative efforts with the FBI.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.