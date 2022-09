A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Forks, Washington early Thursday morning.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) said the quake happened at 7:41 a.m. and the epicenter was about 17 miles NW of Forks. The quake was about 22 miles deep.

There have been no reports of damage.

If you felt it, PNSN is asking people to fill out a Did You Feel It? report here.