Dick's Drive-In to open new location in Federal Way

Dick’s Drive-In is opening a new location in south King County.

On Thursday afternoon, the local burger joint announced that its ninth location will be in Federal Way at The Commons shopping center.

"When we searched for our first location in South King County, we loved every city and community we visited and wished we could open a location in all of them. It’s very exciting to share that we will soon be creating delicious memories in Federal Way," said Jasmine Donovan, President of Dick’s Drive-Ins and granddaughter of the namesake Dick Spady.

The new location is expected to open in 2023.

Mock-up of the Federal Way Dick's Drive-In location. (Dick's Drive In )

"The nostalgia I experience each time I get to enjoy a Dick’s Drive-In burger brings me back to Husky Football and the UW," Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell said. "Dick’s is not just an iconic restaurant in our region, they are a great community partner, and we are excited to welcome this wonderful business to Federal Way."

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Donovan also added that its new location will look similar to the Kent location.

Advertisement

Dick’s Drive-In’s other locations are in Seattle’s Wallingford, Queen Anne, Capitol Hill, Greenwood and Lake City neighborhoods, Edmonds, Kent and in Bellevue.