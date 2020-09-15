Expand / Collapse search
Dick's Drive-In is launching a food truck. You can help choose where it goes first.

Published 
News
Q13 FOX

Dick’s Drive-In launches food truck

You can help choose where the iconic Seattle burgers will go first.

SEATTLE - Dick's Drive-In is launching a food truck, and you can help choose where the iconic burgers and shakes will go first. 

The food truck will launch in November. 

In the meantime, you can go online to vote on which city you want the food truck to visit first. 

“When we built our restaurants in Edmonds and Kent, our customers helped us decide where those restaurants should be,” said Jasmine Donovan, President of Dick’s Drive-In. “And while it takes over a year to build each new restaurant, with the food truck, we can reach customers all over the Puget Sound region beginning this fall."

The food truck will serve burgers, shakes and sodas, but not fries. Chips will be served instead. The company said if the first food truck is a success (we're sure it will be), Dick's will plan for more food trucks in the future that will serve fries. 

The first location opened in Wallingford in 1954 and today the family business has five locations in Seattle, one in Edmonds and one in Kent.

When Dick’s announced its most recent new location, the online poll asking customers where it should be built received 100,000 votes in 24 hours and almost 200,000 votes total. The winner was South King County and the Kent location opened in December 2018.