Dick’s Drive-In closes Broadway location for remodeling

Starting Monday, Dick’s Drive-In on Broadway will be closed for remodeling.

The burger joint said this location hasn’t been remodeled since it was first built in 1954.

"Although the outside will look the same, inside we are getting new plumbing, electrical, built-in coolers, equipment, etc.," the restaurant said in a Facebook post last month.

Remodeling will take a few months, but the restaurant said it hopes to reopen in spring of 2022.

All employees will be temporarily transferred to other locations during the remodel and will be back once the restaurant reopens.

