Developmentally delayed teen missing, last seen in Ballard

A family is asking for the public's help after a 15-year-old went missing.

Gavin Nickerson has been missing for eight days now and was last seen in the Ballard neighborhood in Seattle.

His family says he has special needs and is developmentally delayed. He also needs his medications, his family says.

Nickerson is described as "very skinny" and is 6'1" and might have his hair in cornrows or a large afro.

If you've seen him, call Troy Nickerson at 206-293-9242 or call 911.

