Detectives warn Pierce and Thurston County boat owners of recent thefts, to secure fishing boats and trailers

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is warning boat owners that thieves have stolen roughly 50 fishing boats, motors and trailers in Pierce and Thurston County since August 1st.

Toni Camp, an Olympia resident, said her 2017 Duckworth boat-- worth $60,000-- was stolen from her driveway. The boat was recovered this past Saturday in Steilacoom but was stripped down to the metal and the outboard engine was removed.

Olympia residents who had boat stolen in 2020.

Olympia residents were able to recover their stolen 2017 Duckworth fishing boat found in Steilacoom.

Detectives are asking boaters to add more security devices to their investments: Wheel locks, security cables, Lo-Jack or GPS tracking systems. Parking large vehicles or other things in front of the boats can also help.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force believes the same suspects are responsible for the recent boat and trailer thefts.

Officials say the suspect vehicle is an older, white Ford truck, with possible front end damage and a light blue stripe on the side, no front license plate, and possibly first three digitals of the rear license plate is “C86.”

Suspects are believed to have taken boats to a storage facility, large shop, or garage to strip it and sell all the items from each boat. Boats and trailers are then dumped as just the hull and trailer.

PSATT is looking for any and all tips of anything you think is suspicious in regards to boats and trailers dumped on the side of the road or witnessing a boat and trailer fully outfitted show up somewhere then it being towed away stripped of all outboard motors, gear, seats or other equipment.

If anyone has information on who is stealing the boats and motors, they can message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force on their Facebook page or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App or at 1-800-222-TIPS.