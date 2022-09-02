Detectives to speak about unsolved homicide of Auburn woman

Tacoma detectives are planning to speak Friday morning on the unsolved homicide of a 50-year-old Auburn mother.

On July 27, 2020, Diana Davis was reported missing and was last seen in the Proctor area of Tacoma, and her car was found engulfed in flames two days later.

On Aug. 5, 2020, a person who was walking their dog found her body near Snoqualmie Pass.

Investigators have not been able to identify any suspects and are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward. The number is 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.