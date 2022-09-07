Expand / Collapse search

Detectives seeking info on missing Seattle woman after her remains were found in Snohomish County

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - Seattle Police detectives are looking for information that could better help piece together what happened to a Seattle woman before she went missing in 1990 and what led up to her death.

In March of this year, human remains were found in a remote wilderness area in Snohomish County.

Through dental records, the remains were later identified as that of 29-year-old Linda Moore. Moore's family reported her missing out of north Seattle in October of 1990. 

If you have any information or recollection of her whereabouts, contact detectives at the SPD Homicide Unit at 206-684-5550 or use the Tip Line at 206-233-5000.  

