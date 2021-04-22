Detectives seek tow truck seen stealing Prius possibly for catalytic converter

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for your help to find this red 2013 Toyota Prius and the two men in the yellow tow truck that stole it Thursday morning.

The theft happened on SE 218th Pl. in the East Hill area of Kent off of 108th. Detectives say it is possible the Prius was stolen for its catalytic converter.

Detectives confirmed that it was a vehicle theft and not a repossession or towed legally by any company.

The Prius has Washington plates ALJ4630. It has a Mickey Mouse sticker on the rear passenger side window as well as a UW license plate frame.

Authorities said later Thursday that the tow truck was reported as stolen the night before in Skyway.

Please call 911 if you spot it. If you have any information to help detectives solve this case, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.