Detectives seek tips to locate suspect accused of strangling and beating a woman

King County Sheriff’s detectives in the Criminal Warrants Unit are asking for the public’s help to find 24 year old Tony Ah Ping.

Detectives say he brutally beat a woman in Auburn, put a knife to her throat and repeatedly squeezed her neck causing her vision to go dark.

Officers say the attack lasted for half an hour and only stopped when her parents arrived.

According to court documents, "Intimate partners who have been non-fatally strangled are 8 times more likely to become the subsequent victim of homicide at the hands of an abuse partner."

Prosecutors have charged Ah Ping with two counts of Assault in the Second Degree –DV and Felony Harassment –DV.

"A $250,000 bail has been assigned in this case and he is extraditable from all 50 states. I think that sends a message that strangulation, domestic assault has no place in King County," said Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Ah Ping has contacts in Tacoma, Fife and South King County. He is 6’01" 150 lbs.

If you know where detectives can find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It’s anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.