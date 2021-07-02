Detectives seek tips to ID accomplice in Kitsap County armed robbery

The search is on in Kitsap County for the accomplice in an armed robbery last weekend.

Detectives say this guy walked into the 76 station in Silverdale early Saturday morning to scope it out.

He was driving this 2002 - 2007 blue Ford Focus station wagon with no front license plate or front passenger rim.

The same car returned to a nearby business a short time later. A different suspect got out and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Thanks to some quick work by Kitsap County Sheriff's Det. Mike Grant and the Bellevue Police crime lab that processed the evidence for him, that gunman was identified as 28-year-old Evan James Corelli and arrested early Thursday morning for robbery first degree, but he's not talking so detectives are still asking for your help to identify his getaway driver.

If you can identify him or help deputies find his Ford Focus station wagon, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

