Detectives seek tips to find home burglary/truck theft suspects wanted in Tacoma

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public's help to find Samantha Eazor (35) and Damian JD Davis (29). Pierce County Prosecutors have charged both of them with Residential Burglary and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. They have felony warrants for their arrest.

Samantha and Damian are two of the four suspects accused of breaking into the home of Corey Jones in Tacoma on July 21st and stealing a white 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck while a resident was sleeping upstairs. His truck wasn't the only thing taken-- the family says they also lost their sense of safety and security in their own home. Jones is hoping the suspects are caught quickly.

"I’ll sleep even better and all my neighbors will sleep even better knowing they are jail. I think that’s where they need to live," said Jones.

Detectives with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located Jones’ stolen truck in a field on 62nd Ave East near Fife on August 10. It had been stripped and trashed.

Stolen truck located in Fife

Investigators say home surveillance video showed Samantha slipping and falling on the back deck of the home as they tried to jimmy the door open with a Pry Bar. You can watch the video here: https://www.q13fox.com/video/968829

A third suspect, Levi Wilms (32), has already been arrested and is in the Pierce County jail on multiple felony charges including 5 counts of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, two counts of Possession of Motor Vehicle Theft Tools, Felony Pursuit/Eluding Police, Residential Burglary and two counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

According to court documents, Wilms told detectives he has a serious methamphetamine addiction and takes as much as he can get every day

He is currently in the Pierce County jail on $150,000 bail. The fourth suspect has not been charged or arrested yet but is still under investigation.

"A lot of people can be helped and a lot of people can’t be. We just have to find a way to differentiate between the two of them I think and stay safe out here," said Jones.

Samantha Eazor is 5’ 2", 110 pounds and has tattoos on her right wrist of the Chinese symbol for LOVE as well as STARS on the right side of her neck. She also has Clovers and a Celtic sign on her neck. She also has a tattoo of honeysuckle with bees on her chest.

Damian JD Davis is 5’ 7", 176 pounds. He has a SKULL tattoo on his right forearm, a gray tattoo on his right hand, a black tattoo on his left hand, a green SMILEY face on his left shoulder and a Hatchet man on his upper right arm.

Please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you know where to find either of them. There is a cash reward of offered of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

You can also call the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force at: (253) 329-2442 or email detectives at: autothefttips@wsp.wa.gov