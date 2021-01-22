Detectives seek ID of robbery suspects traumatizing pharmacy workers

King County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects. The men jumped the counter at Walgreens in Covington at last Friday around 7:30 p.m. They stole powerful narcotics as well as Vodka and cigarettes on the way out.

A customer at the drive-thru saw the pharmacist in distress and called 911 but the men escaped before deputies arrived.

"It just has a traumatizing effect. We very much want the communities help because we know if they are this brazen to go in and just have such disregard for the pharmacist and those who are trying to serve and get our nation back, we know that they'll do anything.

These folks are working hard. They are essential workers. They are keeping us safe. They are part of the backbone of keeping the vaccines distributed. This is not the environment that they should be in. It's incredibly impactful to them," said Sgt. Tim Meyer.

If you know who these men are or have any information on suspects involved in other pharmacy robberies, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. please text a tip through the P3 Tips App you can download to your cell phone for free or call 1-800-222-8477.