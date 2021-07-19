Detectives seek ID of couple wanted after loss prevention officer violently attacked

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects. On 06/26/2021, the woman with the blond hair entered the Safeway at 2201 E Madison St and placed several items into her empty baby stroller. She then left the store without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise concealed in the stroller.

She was followed outside by a Loss Prevention officer and asked about the stolen items.

Detectives say that’s when the guy in the tank top approached and said, "anyone wants to take my s***, I’ll f****** shoot you," and showed a handgun he had concealed inside of his waistband.

A fight ensued with the Loss Prevention officer and when it broke up, the two suspects walked away northbound. I’ll post video on the comments section.

He returned to the store 15 minutes later wearing a black hoodie and asked to speak with the loss prevention officer who he fought with. He was unable to make contact with him so he left.

Detectives describe him as 5’05" with dreadlocks and her as about 5’07". Both are in their 20’s to 30’s.

If you can provide any information to help identify them, submit an anonymous tip to Puget Sound Crime Stoppers for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the information through the P3 Tips app on your cellphone. You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com.

