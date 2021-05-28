Detectives seek help in solving murder of 37-year-old Solomon Taton in Seattle 

A night hanging out with friends ended in a cold-blooded murder, and now Seattle homicide detectives and the family of a father of three are asking for your help to identify the killer.

Solomon Taton, 37, was found shot to death last September in a park in the Mt. Baker neighborhood that overlooks the I-90 floating bridge.

Detectives say this case can be solved with just a little information from the public.

A single gunshot rang out at 3:34 a.m. September 5. There were three people leaving the scene, with two of them getting into a Toyota Camry.

At 6:45 a.m., Taton's body was discovered by a passerby in the East Portal Viewpoint Park near the Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge sign.

Solomon, or "Solo" as his mother called him, was Desirae Taton's first born and a father to three.

"I do miss him so much," she says. "He was adored by those children, they miss him terribly."

She says her son was always there for his family - with charisma to spare. When he walked into a room, the energy changed.

"I'm just proud to say that he chose me to be his mom, you know, here on earth we are lucky to have him for the time that we did," she says. "His saying was always, ‘Everything you do, do on purpose.’"

Before he was shot to death, his mom says Solomon was hanging out with some friends. Detectives say surveillance showed they arrived at East Portal Viewpoint at 2:10 a.m. to enjoy the views.

Police don't know what led to the shooting less than 90 minutes later.

Retired Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound says detectives have some good leads but need eyewitnesses to cooperate before the cases go cold.

"If this victim is your friend, how can you not help when he's murdered in front of you," he says. "If it was you that was killed by someone and your family wanted to know who did it, wouldn't you want them to be able to find that out? Somebody knows something."

If you were there that night or have any information on Solomon's death you will remain completely anonymous when you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app. You will be paid a $1,000 cash reward if you can help Seattle Police identify the suspect.

