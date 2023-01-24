Detectives seek help identifying suspect who robbed a Redmond Wells Fargo at gunpoint

article

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Redmond last November.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a single suspect robbed the Redmond Ridge branch of Wells Fargo Bank at gunpoint on Nov. 9, 2022.

The KCSO posted surveillance photos of the suspect on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a white man, standing at about six feet tall with a thin build.

He is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, and was carrying a white Star Wars-themed backpack.

According to the KCSO, the bank is offering up to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Those with information can submit a tip online here, or call 206-296-3311.

This is a developing story.