Detectives seek help finding Parkland woman last seen on Feb. 7

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pierce County Sheriff's Office

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who disappeared earlier this month.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), 57-year-old Ella Terrell walked away from her residence in Parkland on Feb. 7.

Authorities say they are worried about her ability to care for herself.

She is described as being 5’11", 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives believe she may be in Parkland or the Lakewood Towne Center.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.