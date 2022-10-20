Police seek additional victims of Seattle babysitter charged with taking explicit photos of child

article

Seattle police detectives are looking for additional victims of a babysitter and a former lifeguard, who they say is suspected of taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care.

Investigators said 23-year-old Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor dealing and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct by King County prosecutors earlier this month.

The Seattle Police Department named Brugnoli-Baskin because he worked around children for several years and investigators are determining if he may have victimized other children and families.

According to detectives, they started investigating him after receiving several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about photos and videos of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) uploaded to the internet from a Seattle address.

Police, the FBI and Homeland Security arrested him and during the arrest, they recovered the material. Some of it contained at least a child who had been in his care.

Police said Brugnoli-Baskin was listed on Care.com, a website for families to find babysitters and other services, to provide services for families in Seattle's Magnolia and Wallingford neighborhoods.

Investigators also said between 2018 and 2020, he was employed as a lifeguard and swim instructor at public pools in Magnolia and Queen Anne, as a ski instructor at Snoqualmie Pass and at the Wallingford Farmer’s Market.

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives are searching for any evidence that involve other children and families.

Anyone whose children may have been in the care of Brugnoli-Baskin can contact the Seattle Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children detective at christine.nichols@seattle.gov.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Care.com and a company spokesperson released this statement:

"We are deeply disturbed by this incident and our thoughts are with any impacted family. We take the safety of our community very seriously and every caregiver who uses our platform is required to complete a background check in order to engage on our site. In this particular instance, this individual underwent both our CareCheck and a Criminal Records Check. We stand ready to assist with law enforcement and in the interim, this individual‘s profile has been removed from our platform and we have taken steps to prevent him from re-enrolling in the future. As this is an open investigation, we will not be commenting further."