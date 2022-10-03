Detectives searching for 4 suspects after 2 people shot at Renton gas station

Detectives are searching for four suspects after two people were injured in a shooting in Renton Monday night.

According to Renton Police, officers were called to a shooting at the AM/PM and McDonalds at Rainier Ave and Renton Ave. They arrived before 9 p.m. and found two gunshot victims.

Authorities say one of the victims ran from the AM/PM across the street to the McDonalds and flagged down a King County Sheriff's deputy nearby.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Renton Police Department)

Deputies said three of the four suspect were involved in the shooting. All four suspects appeared to be men wearing dark hoods or knit hats and masks.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can reach out Renton Police.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward for information. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward only by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.