Detectives search for clues after hit and run driver kills a husband and father on his regular morning run

Tonight a family is desperate for answers after a father and husband was left for dead after going on his regular morning run in Maple Valley Sunday morning. King County Sheriff’s Detectives investigating the man’s death believe a driver struck him and kept going.

Michelle and Greg Moore had created a beautiful life together. "Greg and I met when I was 18 and he was 19, and we were about to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary in September and 34 years together in October. We have three children, and our first grandchild on the way, and he won't ever get to meet her," says Michelle.

In recent years Greg had become very health conscious and at 53-was an avid runner. "He loved it, he did it three times a week and he was fast, and it was so great as his wife who's known him all this time to see him morph into this different person, the better version of himself."

Greg particularly enjoyed early morning runs on Sundays. He left his home around 4 am to begin a 15 mile run. "When I left for work around 7:30 he still wasn't home yet and that was unusual." When Michelle got to work and Greg still hadn’t answered her texts she knew something was wrong. She started calling friends and family who planned to walk the route he normally ran. "My in laws came out to help me and we got down to the intersection and it was blocked off by a police car. We asked them what was going on and they said they were investigating a vehicular homicide of a pedestrian, and we knew."

Greg’s body was found on South East 216th, down the road from a church around 11 am. Detectives believe he was hit sometime between 4 to 6 am. They say it is crucial that if anyone knows anything in this case, that they come forward. "We were looking forward to our future together, we had plans, we have trips, I have to call the airlines to cancel trips that we had planned because his life got stolen away from me."

Greg’s passion for running and health centered around him wanting to be able to live a long life with his family. Michelle says she’s still in shock that in an instant, it was taken. "I just want to have a conversation with that person. I know that’s got to be eating up at someone, I hope this its eating someone up inside. I understand self preservation and they don’t want to face the consequences, but they owe that to me and my children."

Advertisement

If you have any information on the case please contact the King County Sheriff’s Department. Or you can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-222-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.