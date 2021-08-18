Detectives looking for man who hit victim with car after robbing him

The search is on for a thief who hit a man with his car, knocking him up over the hood and dragging him when the victim tried to stop him, police said.

Surveillance video from an AM/PM gas station in Mountlake Terrace shows the victim going flying over the side of the car. Police say he only suffered minor injuries.

"Well, our suspect knew that our victim was inside a convenience store with windows and yet he was bold enough to go stand by the passenger side window, grab his phone directly from inside the car and take off like nothing happened," said detective Megan Sheets with the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

Detectives believe the car the suspect was driving is a white 90's Acura Integra. The suspect never stopped to see if the victim was ok.

Crime stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify the suspect. Text your tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone.

