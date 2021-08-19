Detectives looking for 4 burglars who broke into Tacoma home while family slept

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public's assistance in identifying four burglars who broke into a man’s home in Tacoma while his family slept.

According to detectives, three men and a woman broke into the home on July 21 in the 1600 block of 55th Street in Tacoma.

Detectives say the thieves took the homeowner’s truck keys and stole the 2002 Ford. The Auto Theft Task Force found the truck in Fife, striped and totaled.

The truck wasn't the only thing taken-- the family says they also lost their sense of safety and security in their own home.

"I don’t know about going to sleep at night. We just don’t know what to do. We put a fence up around the property and put the keys in the bedroom. I don’t know what else to tell you," homeowner Corey Jones said.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of any of the suspects.

