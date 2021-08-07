Detectives investigating suspicious death in Tumwater

Detectives in Tumwater said Saturday that they were investigating the suspicious death of a man.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said detectives were called to the 800 block of 93rd Ave. SW where an adult man was found dead.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

