Detectives investigating shooting at North Seattle hotel that left one dead

Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a North Seattle hotel.

Officers were called to Aurora Avenue North and 82nd around 4 a.m Tuesday for a report of a shooting inside the Everspring Inn. Officers found a 49-year-old man in the lobby with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Detectives are searching for a suspect and it's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any additional information on the suspect or the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.