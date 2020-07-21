Expand / Collapse search

Detectives investigating shooting at North Seattle hotel that left one dead

Seattle
Q13 FOX

Police investigate deadly shooting

Officers responded to a fatal shooting inside a North Seattle hotel room.

SEATTLE - Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a North Seattle hotel. 

Officers were called to Aurora Avenue North and 82nd around 4 a.m Tuesday for a report of a shooting inside the Everspring Inn.  Officers found a 49-year-old man in the lobby with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. 

Detectives are searching for a suspect and it's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any additional information on the suspect or the victim. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 