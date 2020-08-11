Detectives investigating man's body found in Burien dumpster

Detectives are investigating a man found dead inside a dumpster in Burien late Tuesday evening.

King County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the man was found inside the container, along SW 157th St. and Ambaum Blvd SW near Highline Public Schools.

KCSO PIO said Burien Police and KCSO Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the incident.

The identity of the man or a possible suspect has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back later for further updates.