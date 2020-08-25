Detectives investigating homicide involving driver hitting, killing man in West Seattle

A man is dead after a driver hit him in West Seattle Monday evening. Detectives say the 34-year-old man was found along the 6500 block of 25th Ave. SW near the High Point neighborhood.

Seattle Police received calls from neighbors around 6 p.m. Monday after finding the man in nearby bushes.

Detectives believe the driver intentionally hit and killed the man, then fled the scene. Officials say this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact SPD at 206-233-5000.

The identity of the victim or driver is unknown.