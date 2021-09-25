Detectives investigating homicide in Buckley
article
BUCKLEY, Wash. - Pierce County detectives are investigating a homicide in Buckley early Saturday morning.
Deputies were called at 2:27 a.m. to reports of a shooting near Highway 410 and 272nd Avenue. They found a men dead inside a shed.
Investigators are working to get a search warrant to collect evidence from the property.
