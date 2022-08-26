Detectives investigating hit-and-run that killed man on Vashon Island

King County detectives need help solving a deadly hit-and-run on Vashon Island.

Philip Cushman was found dead on Thorsen Rd. SW near SW Bank Road around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Few details were known but detectives said it is believed he was hit by a vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.