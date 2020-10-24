Dog shot and killed after attacking three people at North Seattle apartment

A dog was shot and killed after attacking three people at a North Seattle home early Saturday. Officers were called to an apartment on the 14100 block of Linden Avenue North in the Bitter Lake neighborhood, after a disturbance was reported around 4:30 a.m.

When Seattle Police officers arrived, they discovered the dog attacking several people inside the home. SPD said officers were able to coax the dog away from one man that suffered serious injuries.

Officers applied tourniquets to three of the man's injured limbs before medics arrived. While officers were still outside, they heard a woman screaming inside, trapped. Officers tried to get back inside the apartment, but couldn't make their way past the dog. One officer shot and killed the dog and was then able to get inside and treat the woman for her injuries.

One man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for serious injuries, and two others were treated at the home.

Detectives with the Force Investigation Team are investigating the incident.