Detectives investigating crash that killed pedestrian in King County

Deputies are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in the Fairwood/Renton area.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 7:30 a.m. to the intersection of 140th Ave SE and SE 171st Way.

Authorities said a man died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene.

Deputies said to expect traffic delays while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.