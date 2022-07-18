Seattle police investigating after man found dead in International District park

article

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a park in Seattle's Chinatown-International District on Sunday afternoon.

At 2:54 p.m., Seattle police responded to reports that a man was overdosing on narcotics at Kobe Terrace Park. Officers arrived to find the man slumped over near a bench. Upon trying to wake him up, they discovered he was dead and had apparently been shot.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process the scene, along with homicide detectives, who will continue investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.