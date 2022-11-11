Detectives investigate string of armed robberies in King County

Police are searching for suspects in multiple gas station robberies in King County this week.

At about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an armed robbery at 757 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. According to investigators, two armed men robbed a store and fled on foot. The suspects were described as wearing gray hoodies, dark sweatpants and face masks.

Then at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Corbett Ford said detectives were investigating robberies at three locations:

7-Eleven in the 12800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in Skyway.

The 7-Eleven in the 12700 block of Renton Avenue South in Skyway.

Chevron in the 11900 block of Renton Avenue South in Skyway.

According to Ford, the suspects in the three robberies are a man and a woman.

Then on Wednesday night there were two robberies in Burien:

The Shell station in the 1900 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive.

The Shell station in the 12800 block of Ambaum Boulevard.

Ford did not say if the Renton robbery was connected to the robberies in Skyway and Burien.

The investigation remains ongoing.